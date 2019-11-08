Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.05 million to $110.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $416.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

