Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

