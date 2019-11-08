Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

