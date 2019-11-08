Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 72.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 62.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 615,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 235,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 252.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,146 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

ETRN opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

