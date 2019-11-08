Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Invesco reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

