Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

