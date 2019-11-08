Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) is Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Niemann Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF makes up about 23.0% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUI. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5,641.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 614,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 603,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 229,737 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 385,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

PUI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 471,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,556. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.