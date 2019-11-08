Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 395,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

