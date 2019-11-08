Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,112.86 ($66.81).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,650 ($60.76) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note on Friday.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of ITRK stock traded down GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,250 ($68.60). 313,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,278.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,397.65. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.