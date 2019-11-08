Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

