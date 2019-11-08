Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 720.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ICPT stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 450,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,832. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 67,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,498,824.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,453 shares of company stock worth $104,685. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

