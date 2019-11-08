Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($10.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.69). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.43) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 720.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,276. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $314,086.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,453 shares of company stock valued at $104,685. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

