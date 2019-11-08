Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595,813. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

