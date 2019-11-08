Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates Sells 18,765 Shares

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 18,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $890,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $261,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE INST traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 478,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure Inc has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 12.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

