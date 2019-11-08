Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $86,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $4,002,600.00. Insiders sold 191,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,812 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $1,496,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

