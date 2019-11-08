Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) CFO Sells 84,685 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $1,345,644.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amar Maletira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Amar Maletira sold 60,465 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $956,556.30.

On Monday, November 4th, Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $606,970.00.

VIAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 1,471,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,531 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

