Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) CFO Sells 37,700 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,531 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

