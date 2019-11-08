Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Sells 3,766 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,766 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $78,144.50.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Brandon Zell sold 2,610 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $59,977.80.

On Thursday, August 15th, Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $145,888.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $20.34 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

