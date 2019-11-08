Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $756,280.00 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $53.63 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,835 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,944 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.48.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

