Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $1,701,160.11 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $46.18 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.