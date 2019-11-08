Insider Selling: Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Chairman Sells $246,790.00 in Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $246,790.00.

Philip Astley-Sparke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $247,225.00.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $16.85 on Friday. Replimune Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $535.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.