Insider Selling: Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells 365,000 Shares of Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00.

OSPN opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Onespan’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Onespan by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Onespan by 206.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

