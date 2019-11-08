Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $1,489,325.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,489,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 543,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $716,218.75.
NASDAQ NMIH opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $83,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
