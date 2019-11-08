Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $1,489,325.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,489,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 543,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $716,218.75.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $83,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

