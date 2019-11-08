Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Sells 41,218 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INCY traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $85.10. 870,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,004. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Incyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.