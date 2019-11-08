Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells $161,193.15 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $161,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tricia Borga Suvari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30.

Shares of GBT opened at $47.17 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

