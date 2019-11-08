Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Acquires C$39,636.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 858,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,576.36.

YGR opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.93. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$31.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YGR. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.