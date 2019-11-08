Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Buys $137,050.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $137,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,371.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $915.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $45.71.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $229.64 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%.

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

