Insider Buying: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director Buys 4,350 Shares of Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director Christopher B. Harned purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $18,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 42,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $240.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 987,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 11.6% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 822,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

