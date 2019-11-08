Insider Buying: MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Insider Purchases 391 Shares of Stock

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Michael L. Falcone acquired 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,703.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 332,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,191.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 108.21%.

MMAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 1,682.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 187,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

