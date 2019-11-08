Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Buys 63,333 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney acquired 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $284,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 395,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.75. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNFR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

