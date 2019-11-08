Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.12

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.