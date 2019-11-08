InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 19,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

