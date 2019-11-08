ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ING. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of ING traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. 5,274,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 773,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,632,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

