Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Position Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 414.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289,108 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 6.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.42% of Infosys worth $201,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 902,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 374,216 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 232,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,533,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 323,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 19.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 32,583,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,913,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

