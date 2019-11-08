Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.74. Inflarx shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 12,086 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Inflarx NV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

