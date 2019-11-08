Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.74. Inflarx shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 12,086 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IFRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.
The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.