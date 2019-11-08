Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.19. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,098 shares of company stock worth $2,620,265. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

