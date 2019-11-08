IMI’s (IMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMI. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.05) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,066.92 ($13.94).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Monday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 984.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 990.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

