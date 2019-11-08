IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0024 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LBank, Gate.io and Cashierest. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.36 million and $42,739.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.07225183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014582 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046727 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OEX, Allbit, Cashierest, Upbit, Kucoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

