IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $661.51

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 661.51 ($8.64) and last traded at GBX 653.60 ($8.54), with a volume of 59145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651.20 ($8.51).

Several brokerages have commented on IGG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 671.50 ($8.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.12.

In other IG Group news, insider June Felix acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £48,828 ($63,802.43).

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

