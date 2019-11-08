Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 261.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $239,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

NYSE AME traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.54. 605,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,337. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $97.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

