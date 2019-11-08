Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,644,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,203,746. The company has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

