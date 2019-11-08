Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after purchasing an additional 462,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,900. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.