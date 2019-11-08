IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,429. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $275.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

