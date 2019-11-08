IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 15,075 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 346,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

