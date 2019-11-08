IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $135,680.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,170 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,396 shares of company stock worth $10,723,322. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $66.53. 4,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.