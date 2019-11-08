IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 45,532 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 991,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,664. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,483 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

