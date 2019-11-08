IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,635 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 63.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

