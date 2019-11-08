IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,415 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

REGN stock traded up $10.96 on Friday, hitting $337.35. 18,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,802. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

