IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $93,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,398,000 after acquiring an additional 323,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.14.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.74. 772,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,642. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $19,362,310. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.