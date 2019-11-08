ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

ICFI traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.37. 275,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,664. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

